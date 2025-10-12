Dear Humans,

Remember that time I made it rain frogs back in Egypt? 🐸

Ya know, ‘cuz Pharoah was being a prick?

Well anyway, long story short, now it’s raining frogs in the USA.

1. The Lie vs. The Frog

Donald Trump and Kristi Noem keep describing Portland as a war zone.

They talk about “Antifa armies” and “terrorists in the streets.”

The other day she even claimed she just arrested “the girlfriend of the founder of Antifa.”

Oh, okay. 👍

But the truth is that Portland is not on fire.

And it’s definitely not burning to the ground.

A local resident shows up every day in an inflatable frog costume to peacefully protest ICE terrorizing their community.

“I don’t want to see anyone treated inhumanely and to see this happen to my community members, my friends, my family, my neighbors.” - Frog

Last week, a federal agent even shot pepper spray into the vent of their frog suit.

Imagine being so terrified and hateful that you gas a frog.

It did not have the desired effect.

And now the frogs, dogs, bears, and chickens and whatever else are multiplying at an accelerated rate.

It just keeps spreading!!!

And with Halloween coming up, it will be hard to contain.

The rebellion is everywhere now.

Now when Noem peers out from her balcony pretending to face a violent insurrection, instead she’s greeted by dancing inflatable frogs.

This is her alleged “Very Dangerous Antifa Army.”

And she’s losing to it.

2. God’s Final Word

Fascists cant handle being mocked.

They know their power is brittle and are desperately hoping you never realize it.

Everything built on hate and fear will fall.

But everything built on love and courage will endure.

Keep going, Humans.

Keep laughing in the face of madness.

Keep standing for what is right.

For every frog they pepper spray, a hundred more will appear.

We’re not just surviving this moment.

We’re outlasting it.

We will win.

FROGS TOGETHER STRONG.

That’s Me-damn right.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God