The survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have spoken. Their new PSA is powerful, heartbreaking, and impossible to ignore.

Make this go viral so every member of the House of Representatives sees it.

1. Make Their Message Go Viral

The survivors reminded the world that they were children when powerful men hurt them.

They reminded the world that their voices were silenced for decades.

And they reminded the world that justice only comes when the public refuses to look away.

Thou shalt make their message spread across this nation like a righteous wildfire.

Let no one pretend they did not hear the truth.

2. Trump Panics As Republicans Abandon Ship

Rep. Thomas Massie said Republicans who vote against releasing the files will be remembered as protecting pedophiles, and that by 2030 Trump will not be president to save them.

This week, dozens of Republicans are prepared to vote yes. Maybe forty. Maybe a hundred. Survivors will stand outside the Capitol on Tuesday. The reckoning is no longer theoretical.

IT’S HERE.

Verily, you can tell Donald must be REALLY WORRIED because he’s suddenly pretending that he…loves his wife?!? Melania?! That can’t be right.

All of this is why, on Friday, Donald tried to intimidate Congress into doing his bidding by pulling his support for Marjorie Taylor Green, who has been helping to lead the fight for releasing the files.

Trump’s pathetic attempt failed miserably and made him look even more guilty, which didn’t seem possible!

Then on Friday night aboard Air Force One he called the Epstein files a “Democrat hoax,” said he didn’t care if they were released, and attacked Republicans who supported transparency as “weak and ineffective.”

Remember, the only reason there needs to be a vote at all is because Trump’s FBI is actively suppressing them!! He’s jerking us around like always.

Then on Sunday, after realizing the Republican revolt couldn’t be stopped, he jumped on Lie Social to pretend it had all been his idea the whole time.

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files,” said the man who ended Congress a week early to prevent a vote over the summer, then shutdown the government and starved children for over a month to prevent a vote.

He was pressuring Republicans not to vote for releasing the Epstein files the entire time. He was begging Boebert as recently as Wednesday. It didn’t work.

There is no question that Donald and Pam Bondi will do whatever it takes to keep the Epstein files hidden.

For example, this week Trump will probably attack Venezuela.

It’s Operation Pedophile Distraction!

3. God’s Final Word

This moment isn’t about politics.

It isn’t about parties.

It isn’t about Trump, or Congress, or the headlines screaming across your feeds.

This is about the survivors.

This is about the truth.

Either you stand with protecting children, or you stand with protecting pedophiles.

This is the line in the sand between humanity and whatever the hell Trump claims to be.

4. Stand With Us

