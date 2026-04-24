Dear Humans,

Lo, Howard Nutlick got hit with an Epstein question and instantly turned into a puddle of evasive bullshit. So today on The God Show, Jesus and I break down Madeline Dean wrecking him in public, Trump planning to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, and the cover-up getting more obvious by the second.

Watch it here:

Also today, we dropped our interview with JL Cauvin about why MAGA keeps doubling down, what he learned running for office, and how these freaks never stop digging.

Watch it here:

This is why we’re here.

Because these fascist bastards think they can lie, stall, dodge, and protect each other forever without consequences.

They can’t.

Love,

God

P.S. - And if thou really wanteth to fight these bastards, become a paid subscriber today and support our divine independent media: