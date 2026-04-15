Bless The Epstein Question That Broke Vance’s Brain
Total brain cascade failure.
Dear Humans,
Lo, JD Vance got hit with a simple Melania / Epstein question, immediately started squirming, and then experienced total brain cascade failure. BEHOLD:
Also today, we dropped a new interview with Seth Andrews about Trump’s Jesus delusion, MAGA’s fake messiah complex, and the collapse of the Russian-funded right-wing machine:
These Christian nationalist freaks think they can lie, cheat, threaten, and humiliate this country forever without consequences.
They can’t.
This is why we’re here.
Love,
God
P.S. - If you really want to help us smite these fascist bastards, become a paid subscriber today and support independent media:
What a FUCKING PIECE OF SHIT jerkoff vance is!
Vance’s word salad video was a sight to behold. Keep digging that hole Couchfucker.