Letters from God

Letters from God

12 Comments

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Kathleen Polly's avatar
Kathleen Polly
3h

What a FUCKING PIECE OF SHIT jerkoff vance is!

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Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
3h

Vance’s word salad video was a sight to behold. Keep digging that hole Couchfucker.

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