Dear Humans,

Lo, JD Vance got hit with a simple Melania / Epstein question, immediately started squirming, and then experienced total brain cascade failure. BEHOLD:

Also today, we dropped a new interview with Seth Andrews about Trump’s Jesus delusion, MAGA’s fake messiah complex, and the collapse of the Russian-funded right-wing machine:

These Christian nationalist freaks think they can lie, cheat, threaten, and humiliate this country forever without consequences.

They can’t.

This is why we’re here.

Love,

God

P.S. - If you really want to help us smite these fascist bastards, become a paid subscriber today and support independent media:

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