Letters from God

Letters from God

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
8h

They dropped “blue lives matter” SO fast…now they probably think it’s “MAGA lives matter” because they are too dumb to realize that for Trump, it has been “only Trump’s life matters” this whole time.

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Mary Hall's avatar
Mary Hall
8h

FYI -- Harry Dunn is running for Congress -- https://harrydunnformd.com/

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