Dear Humans,

Lo, the cops who got beaten half to death on January 6 are now suing because Trump created a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” slush fund to hand out money to January 6 pedophiles, criminals, and terrorists.

Good! Bless these cops! Bless them for suing these fucking criminals.

Because I’ve been reading the news this week and can’t stop shouting ‘WHAT THE FUUUUUUUCK?!’

1. Bless The Capitol Police For Suing These Fucking Criminals

Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges say this thing is an illegal taxpayer-funded slush fund for insurrectionists and paramilitary fascist freaks who commit violence in Trump’s name.

That’s damn right!!!

TO RECAP:

Trump, who is a fucking criminal, incited a mob of fucking criminals to attack the Capitol because he lost the 2020 election and wanted to hang Mike Pence. They don’t succeed.

Many of these fucking criminals then get arrested and prosecuted.

They lose their jobs, their families, they do time in prison, and fucking rightfully so!

And then these fucking criminals go on to whine and whine and whine that somehow, they’re the real victims in all this.

But Trump skates.

Biden and Garland fail to prosecute Trump in time, because ya know, norms and stuff.

Then…

Somehow, Trump returned.

On his first day in office, Trump pardons these fucking criminals.

In the span of a year, 33 of these fucking criminals get arrested again, with at least six of them being arrested for child sex crimes.

You pay your 2025 taxes this year in April. It fucking hurts like hell.

Which brings us to the present, where Donald is now OPENLY STEALING your taxes to hand out to these fucking criminal terrorist maniacs.

He calls the 1.7 billion “peanuts.”

Oh. Tell that to Americans struggling to pay for food or gas.

THIS IS PEDO-KLEPTOCRACY AT ITS WORST.

Just in case they get destroyed in the upcoming election and lose their grip on fascist power, these fucking criminals are stealing your money while they still can.

So bless former Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Daniel Hodges.

Bless them. Bless their lawsuit. Bless everyone fighting back against this utter insanity.

Whatever it takes to defeat these fucking criminal pedo-terrorists.

2. The Visibility Brigade Is Planning Something HUGE

In happier news, bless the Visibility Brigade!

On June 6, Democracy Day, they’re aiming to spread their anti-billionaire and anti-fascist messages on 1,000 overpasses across the country!

We hang out and discuss everything from fighting ICE to trolling Disney World.

Plus, God finds out that Chewbacca doesn’t actually love him.

Did you know the people in those suits are just acting? Weird.

If you have some quiet hours this morning, give it a watch or a listen.

3. Rejoice! They Will All Be Fucking Dead Soon

You know what’s great?

All of these ancient pedophiles will die soon.

I can’t tell you exactly from what or how yet.

God works in mysterious ways to get that shit done.

But it’s gonna be good. You’re gonna like it.

From Mitch McConnell to Chuck Grassley To Donald Trump, God and Death are playing all your favorite hits.

They’ll all die soon and head off to Hell, where there are also no term limits.

4. Join The Fucking Rebellion

Trump wants to rule forever, put you in camps, and outlaw all criticism of him and his billionaire friends.

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And we’re just getting started.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God