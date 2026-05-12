Dear Humans,

Lo, Donald Trump exploded on another female reporter today. Then he was asked how much your financial situation matters to him right now.

His answer? “Not even a little bit.”

1. Donald Said The Quiet Part Out Loud

Watch Jesus and me react to the latest presidential brain rot here.

2. Hegseth HUMILIATED

Pete Hegseth also got grilled over Trump’s Iran “ceasefire,” and somehow the whole thing had very strong “source: trust me, bro” energy.

Who’s in the ceasefire? How many pages is it? Does it exist? Great questions!

3. Drew Morgan GOES OFF on RFK Jr. and MAGA Weirdos

And finally, comedian Drew Morgan joined us to go off on RFK Jr., MAGA weirdos, comedy grifters, QAnon brain rot, and the algorithm-powered clown show currently eating America.

He rules. Watch him here.

4. When It Seems Impossible

There will be times when the struggle seems impossible.

I know you’re scared. We all are.

They want us all depressed, silenced, and terrified.

But lo, that’s why this little corner of the internet exists.

Our community of angels is here to help you through it all. Whether it’s God breaking into song, blessing you with memes, or flat-out spitting truth, this glorious newsletter is the place where comedy and truth fights back.

Unlock the full archives. Join the community. Claim thy blessing here:

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