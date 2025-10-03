Dear Humans,

Lo, the Statue of Trump and Epstein Holding Hands has risen again on the National Mall.

It has risen again, indeed!

Just like the Epstein files, this brilliant act of protest isn’t going away.

1. Return of the Pedi

The artists put it up.

The Park Police tore it down and broke it.

The artists glued it back together again.

They got further permits. They worked the system.

And now their glorious satirical art installation stands again in front of the Capitol for all to see.

The statue was created by a guerrilla art collective called The Secret Handshake, who refused to give up until it was back on the Mall.

Bless this determined act of free speech!

2. The White House Meltdown

Stupidly taking the bait as always, The White House’s response was low-energy and sad.

“Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit — but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep.” — White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson

Jackson also claimed Democrats and the media “knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing” while Trump “was calling for transparency.”

Yet Trump could do something about it right now but instead is shutting the government down to keep the Epstein files covered up.

Donald himself has given several conflicting stories and dates about how and when his friendship with Epstein ended…from real estate disputes, to “he stole my spa girl,” to “I banned him for being a creep.”

Seems rather suspicious, don’t you think??

If God were watching Columbo, and Columbo asked one last thing?

That one detail would be all Columbo would need to put Donald Trump away for life.

3. McEpsteinism

If they wanna bring back McCarthyism, God can create McEpsteinism.

HARK! God is just asking questions here: what did they know about Jeffrey Epstein, and when did they know it?

Rep. Jamie Raskin said the shutdown blocks Adelita Grijalva from being sworn in. Her single signature would be the 218th needed to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files.

The fascists are literally doing everything they can to cover those files up.

Remember last Friday when it came out that Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, and Peter Thiel are all in the Epstein files too? ‘

Member that?

God ‘members. It was a few days ago.

Meanwhile, this week one of Trump’s former faith advisers — megachurch pastor Robert Morris — has pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse.

His guilty plea deal will cut his 10 year prison sentence down to just 6 months.

The American justice system is a full pedocracy.

In a new interview, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called Epstein “the greatest blackmailer ever” and talked about his “massage rooms.”

But hey, didn’t Trump say Epstein “stole” girls from his spa..:where they do massages?

4. God’s Final Word

Bless the artists who would not quit.

Bless the truth that claws its way back into the light.

They can smash statues, stall votes, and lie through their teeth, but the Epstein files ain’t going away.

More people see through the lies than ever before. The free speech rebellion grows larger by the day.

Keep calling it out.

Keep laughing in their faces.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will win this war.

5. Join God's Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator. The media is failing. Billionaires and tech platforms are on his side. Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.



Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God