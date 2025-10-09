Dear Humans,

HARK! Arizona brought the thunder!

Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego confronted Speaker Mike Johnson yesterday and demanded he swear in their new congresswoman, Adelita Grijalva.

Bless them for getting right in Johnson’s face! Take notes, humans. This is how it’s done!

1. The Arizona Showdown

For 2 weeks and counting, Johnson has refused to swear in Arizona’s Adelita Grijalva, leaving her seat empty while pretending it’s about procedure.

Yet just a few months ago, he swore in Florida Republicans during pro forma sessions when the House wasn’t in session. He called it a “unique exception” because their families had flown in.

GOD CALLS BULLSHIT!!!

Grijalva’s absence isn’t about timing.

It’s about math.

Once she’s sworn in, that’s 218 votes to force a vote to release the Epstein pedo-files.

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego tracked down Speaker Mike Johnson in a hallway to demand answers.

Kelly pressed him to do his duty.

Gallego told him to “get your people in and stop covering up for the pedophiles.”

Righteous fury met cowardice in the halls of power, and lo, it was glorious.

Later, Johnson went on CNN to cry about body language. “Play it back in slow mo,” he said, “Gallego’s folding his arms, he’s lying.”

Of course his arms were folded. He was talking to Mike Johnson.

The human body’s natural defense against a disgusting pedo-protecting villain is to cross its arms in defense.

2. It’s All Coming To An End

Representative Eric Swalwell said this week that even House Republicans are cracking.

He says they’re telling him that the “Epstein bomb is about to drop” and that over a hundred GOP members are ready to break ranks once a vote is forced.

The cover-up is collapsing from within.

GLORY HALLELUJAH!

3. God’s Final Word

Whatever is in the Epstein Files is clearly so explosive that it will take down not only this presidency but the entire oligarchy.

So take heart, my children.

For the truth is relentless!!!

It floods through the cracks, it whispers through the witnesses, it rises through growing acts of courage.

The truth shall set you free from these pedophilic fascists.

For every lie they tell, another truth comes to light.

For every delay, another righteous soul steps forward, ready to fight.

Their time runs short.

Yours has only just begun.

We are the majority.

And we are not done!

We will win!!

THOU SHALT GRAB HIM BY THE EPSTEIN FILES!!!

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God