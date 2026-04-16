Bless Pope Leo For Smiting Pete Hegseth
Thou shalt not quote Pulp Fiction.
Dear Humans,
Lo, Pete Hegseth quoted Pulp Fiction like it’s the flipping Bible, and Pope Leo was not having it. BEHOLD:
These Christian nationalist freaks think they can lie, cheat, threaten the Pope, and humiliate this country forever without consequences.
They can’t.
This is why we’re here.
Love,
God
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The Trump regime has met their match with Pope Leo. He is a man of God with a backbone. He may be a huge factor in the midterm elections. Catholics the world over will not tolerate Trump and his goons besmirching the Pope's name. U.S. Catholics will now have to decide who the support- Their orange 🍊 God or the True God.
Also, what happen to the separation of church and state? Our forefathers are rolling in their graves.