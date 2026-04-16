Dear Humans,

Lo, Pete Hegseth quoted Pulp Fiction like it’s the flipping Bible, and Pope Leo was not having it. BEHOLD:

These Christian nationalist freaks think they can lie, cheat, threaten the Pope, and humiliate this country forever without consequences.

They can’t.

This is why we’re here.

Love,

God

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