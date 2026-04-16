Letters from God

Letters from God

13 Comments

User's avatar
Sarah3000's avatar
Sarah3000
6h

The Trump regime has met their match with Pope Leo. He is a man of God with a backbone. He may be a huge factor in the midterm elections. Catholics the world over will not tolerate Trump and his goons besmirching the Pope's name. U.S. Catholics will now have to decide who the support- Their orange 🍊 God or the True God.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Sarah3000's avatar
Sarah3000
6h

Also, what happen to the separation of church and state? Our forefathers are rolling in their graves.

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture