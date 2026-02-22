Dear Humans,

Lo, so JD Vance goes to the Vatican to bring Pope Leo an invitation letter from Trump.

And Vance says, “The U.S. people are extremely excited about you.”

And Pope Leo just smirks and says, “Hmmm.”

Pope Leo took Donald’s letter, glanced at it, and set it off to the side like it was a flyer for a bad restaurant.

That letter was an invite to Trump’s July 4 “Freedom 250” celebration, America’s 250th birthday party, which will probably be held at Mar-a-Lago. I’m sure Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and surprise guest P Diddy will be there.

It’s gonna suck. Pope Leo wouldn’t be caught dead there.

Speaking of being caught dead, I’m pretty sure Pope Leo remembers what happened the last time JD Vance stopped by.

That happened almost one year ago. JD Vance was so weird, Pope Francis died of embarrassment.

So this year, to make up for what he did, he showed up with a Chicago Bears jersey that said “Pope Leo” on it.

It landed like a wet fart during Mass.

Pope Leo gave Vance the Midwest Nice shutdown, the pained smile that translates to “What the HELL is happening right now? I hate every second of this.”

Pope Leo said NO to Donald’s lavish party.

Instead, he’ll be spending July 4 with migrants on Lampedusa, an island known for migrant crossings into Europe.

This week he also declined Trump’s invite to his corrupt “Board of Peace.” Thank goodness.

God has to give credit where it’s due.

Bless you, Leo! Good job. 👍

Keep sticking it to these fascists.

Love,

God

