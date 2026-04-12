Dear Humans,

Lo, ‘tis Sunday, My day off, but I couldn’t resist blessing the Pope once again. That is because yesterday he very forcefully spoke out against President Epstein’s illegal war in Iran.

Lo, like most of us, Pope Leo has HAD IT with Trump’s war in Iran. Bless him for that.

While fascists and corporate drones continue to sanewash President Lunatic, Pope Leo is furious that they’re using God and Jesus to justify their war crimes. As am I.

He said “God does not bless any conflict.”

That’s ME-DAMN right!

Pope Leo went OFF.

He called Trump’s War “absurd and inhuman violence.”

He went so hard that MAGA are now posting things like “this is not my Pope.”

Which is not how Catholicism works! 😂

Remember, Donald’s regime threatened to use the US Military against the Vatican!

As a result, Pope Leo is no longer visiting the USA this year. Good idea. Jesus is also not going.

WAR! Good God, y’all! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing!

Bless you, Pope Leo! Good job. 👍

Thank you for reminding the world that Jesus never said, “Blessed are the warmongers.” He said “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

Can God and Pope Leo get a flipping amen? 🙏

Love,

God

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