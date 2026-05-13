Letters from God

Letters from God

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Sarah3000's avatar
Sarah3000
1h

This is what happens when an elected official puts people before politics. He is showing up in a big way for New York. More leaders like this, please.

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Dina Kennedy's avatar
Dina Kennedy
1h

Mamdani loving New Yorker here. Thanks for highlighting this, God! I love his constant updates and youtube videos. We could use a world full of him =)

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