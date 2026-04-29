Letters from God

Letters from God

36 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
2h

The only good thing we get out of this presidency is being able to relentlessly mock him. Never gonna give that up!!!

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Cat's avatar
Cat
2h

The only place trump is King is in is own dementia addled pedo brain. Someone get him a Burger King crown!

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