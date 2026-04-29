Dear Humans,

HARK! Bless King Charles III, who came to the United States and trolled the ever loving shit out of fascists DJ Trump and JD Vance.

That’s right, after 250 years, the King of England returned to save democracy in the United States of America.

King: ‘No Kings’

While God has never been a fan of the monarchy, I have watched all 22,000 hours of The Crown. I understand that sometimes royals do good things. Sometimes evil things. This was a good thing.

King Charles took the time to remind Americans of their history involving something or other about not having a king? Has anyone ever heard of this?

KING CHARLES III: "Executive power is subject to checks and balances."

And then King Charles got a standing ovation when he praised NATO and said:

"that same unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine"

God isn’t sure why Republicans in Congress stood and clapped for defending a NATO ally when their president wants to destroy NATO.

In any event, JD Vance looked like he suddenly tasted a big pile of pig shit in his mouth.

He knows his boss Vladimir Putin is always watching.

Afterwards, the White House twitter account tried to cast Donald as a king.

The King’s speech was so powerful, Kid Rock was scuttled to address service members in the Pentagon.

God doesn’t know what he said.

Or maybe God doesn’t want to know.

But God is sure it was stupid as fuck.

“Bawitdaba, da-bang, da-bang, diggy-diggy-diggy, Said the boogie, said up drop the boogie.” - Kid Rock

But while the King of England was busy reminding Americans about their democratic past, the Department of State announced they are putting Trump’s picture on U.S. passports.

THIS.

IS.

FASCISM.

“You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.”

THIS IS HEINOUS FUCKERY!

HEINOUS FUCKERY MOST FOUL!

New Commandments

Thou shalt not let Donald Trump build a ballroom and a Trump arch and put his name on The Kennedy Center and his face on your passports when he is the worst and stupidest and most evil pedophile president in the history of the United States.

Americans! Wake up! It’s your 250th birthday party soon.

You wanna know the best and funniest thing you could do to celebrate?

REVOLUTION!

Join The Rebellion!

Donald and his billionaire friends are buying all corporate media.

He’s going after the comedians. He’s making examples of us to scare you.

He wants to silence me. He wants to silence you. He wants to silence everyone…forever.

He doesn’t want anyone telling the truth or mocking him. Ever.

But we ain’t going out like that.

If you want to give Donald the middle finger, then support our independent media today.