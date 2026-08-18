Letters from God

Letters from God

40 Comments

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Chezzie's avatar
Chezzie
4h

Maybe "travel with" has a special connotation in the dumbpty pedo republikkkan world? 🤔

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Stan hasegawa's avatar
Stan hasegawa
4h

Her nickname is Miss Nanny.

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