Dear Humans,

LO, bless Jon Ossoff, who mentioned Natalie Harp in a speech and triggered the entire Republican Party to clutch their pearls about sex.

Methinks they doth protest too much!

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

And if you’re new, make sure to join our community today. Huge special going on, get in now, might delete:

1. Bless Jon Ossoff

Jon Ossoff was campaigning in Atlanta on Sunday when he went after Trump for barely doing his job while the country is at war.

He mocked Trump for sleeping through meetings, trading stocks and obsessing over his ballroom, then said Trump would rather “travel with Natalie” on the giant plane gifted to him by Qatar.

That’s when Republicans lost their fucking minds.

Scott Jennings demanded Ossoff admit he made a sexist joke. How about no, Scott? Get fucked.

Lee Zeldin posted a glowing defense of blonde Nazi Natalie Harp.

Ari Fleischer accused Ossoff of spreading innuendo. No Ari, it wasn’t innuendo. That would be me saying that Donald obviously has a personal fluffer and diaper changer in Ms. Eva Braun 2026.

Michael Knowles took it all the way to women sleeping with their bosses. Like Repuglicans, these tweets will not age well.

Marc Thiessen called it misogyny. He can’t spell a three letter word but apparently he knows what misogyny is.

Of course he does, he worships the king of it.

One small problem, you fugly chuds. JON OSSOFF NEVER SAID THAT.

He never said Trump was sleeping with Natalie Harp. YOU DID.

Jon didn’t say Harp was sleeping with her boss. He didn’t make any claim about their sex lives at all. All he said was that Trump likes to “travel with Natalie.”

Which is fucking true! They filled in the gaps.

For his part, Jon Ossoff defended himself by noting this was about the war. She literally was one of the few people Donald took with him on the catering cart, when he left everyone else behind to die in Turkey.

2. Methinks They Doth Protest Too Much

The worst part is these damn hypocrites suddenly pretending to care about misogyny while they worship an adjudicated rapist who is all over the Epstein files.

IT MAKES ME FURIOUS! What kind of men are these?

How do they say the words?!

Donald Trump is the most misogynistic person who has ever lived!!!!

Just yesterday he repeatedly told CNN reporter Kristen Holmes to shut up and attacked her for asking questions.

This is the same man who called another female reporter “quiet, piggy” for asking about Epstein. Also, let’s not forget that a jury found him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, who he had to pay $5 million. He is literally an adjudicated RAPIST.

SO SPARE ME THE FUCKING FASCIST FEMINIST OUTRAGE!

All he did was say he “travels with Natalie” and they melted like the Nazis from the end of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Ya know, fascists always lean on our values and our understanding when convenient. Meanwhile, they’re busy raping the whole world.

Holy shit, methinks they doth protest too much.

Bless Jon Ossoff for triggering these damn hypocrites!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

3. Your Reviews Are In

BEHOLD! Annie Britton joined as a paid subscriber and left a nice message:

"I am ordained clergy, extremely progressive, and just love your honesty, humor, and God-like hubris (teehee). Thanks for your pronouncements and insights into then, now and, not yet!!!!!!!"

Bless you, Annie! Thanks for joining our team of Angels!

4. A Message From God

HARK! Billionaires have more money, power and political connections than at any point in history. But we can defeat these evil pricks.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

— Margaret Mead

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Bless you, humans.

Love,

God