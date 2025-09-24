Dear Humans,

Lo, last night Jimmy Kimmel returned, and it was glorious. Jimmy came out swinging and delivered an impassioned monologue.

In fact. his very presence was enough to make Deranged Donald weep and gnash his teeth in sadness, proving once again that comedy is infinitely more powerful than cruelty.

1. Jimmy Smites President Cankles McEpstein

For those who worried Jimmy might be muzzled from now on, those fears were quickly put to rest.

Jimmy went after Trump just as hard as ever.

He even had Robert Deniro show up and do a sketch as FCC commissioner Brendan “Asshat” Car.

2. Trump Cries, Shits Self

Naturally, Trump exploded on Truth Social.

He whined that ABC “gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” then openly admitted the White House was involved in trying to get him fired.

He accused the show of being a “major Illegal Campaign Contribution” simply because it makes fun of him. He is the most pathetic dipshit loser to ever exist.

3. Bless The Rebellion

Bless Jimmy Kimmel for making Trump cry.

Bless everyone who fought back for free speech.

Bless you all.

Love, ❤️

God

Kimmel’s back because we refused to shut up. Join the rebellion today and let’s keep the pressure on.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Share