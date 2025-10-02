Dear Humans,

Lo, yesterday Governor JB Pritzker looked upon Trump’s frothing madness and said what most Americans whisper in kitchens and group chats: that this crazy lunatic Trump is totally unhinged and should be removed from power.

To all of that, God can only say…AMEN AND GLORY HALLELUJAH!

1. Pritzker Says What We’re All Thinking

The governor did not mince words.

After Trump’s deranged speech at Quantico, where he threatened to use American cities as “training grounds” for the military and declared war on the “enemy within,” Pritzker said the truth:

“It appears that Donald Trump not only has dementia set in, but he is copying tactics of Vladimir Putin by sending troops into cities; there’s something genuinely wrong with this man and the 25th Amendment ought to be invoked.”

Bless this man for boldly stating the obvious truth…that the emperor hath no brain!

2. Even Mike Johnson Admits It

Everyone knows Trump is demented and insane.

You know it, I know it, the generals know it.

Hell, even Mike Johnson knows it.

After Trump rambled to generals about “the two N-words you can’t say,” Rep. Madeleine Dean cornered Speaker Mike Johnson in the halls of Congress.

Bless her for doing this! She told him, “The president is unhinged. He is unwell.”

And Johnson, the guy who usually bends over backwards to defend Trump, muttered back, “A lot of folks on your side are too. I don’t control him.”

When even Mike Johnson, Trump’s dutiful errand boy, is conceding that the old man is unwell, you know the ship has hit the iceberg.

3. The Growing Chorus

An anonymous defense official told The Intercept, “This is truly disturbing. He is clearly unwell even for Trump.”

Unwell even for Trump!

Robert Reich warned, “Trump is showing growing signs of dementia. He is increasingly unhinged. He is 79 years old with a family history of dementia. He could well be going nuts.”

He pointed to Trump’s deleted post about magical AI healing beds and the time Fox News tricked him into thinking Portland was burning, so he sent in troops.

And if that’s not enough, President Imbecile Pedophile is also shutting down the government to cover up the Epstein files.

4. God’s Final Word

Bless Pritzker for using this moment in time to give voice to the truth that the president is batshit insane. May others follow his lead and find the courage to speak out.

More people see through their lies than ever before. The rebellion grows larger by the day.

Keep calling it out.

Keep laughing in their faces.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will win this war. We will trample out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored.

5. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator. He is desperate to unleash the military on his own people so he can crown himself dictator for life.

The media is failing. Billionaires and tech platforms are on his side. Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

“As an atheist, you make me want to believe!” - Jennifer

“I supported your work because we are in perilous times with the sold out propaganda mainstream media who aren’t telling people the truth. The Bible says the truth shall set you free. Your writings speak the truth and people need the truth now more than ever.” - Beverly

“Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! “ - Caiside

“How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post.” — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we. Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God