Dear Humans,

Lo. though I walk through the valley of the shadow of fascism, I shall fear no evil. It’s only Tuesday but yesterday felt like a year.

First, thank you to the angels keeping this newsletter running. Free readers, I love you. Paid readers, I love you and you make it possible for me to keep smiting without collapse.

Yesterday, Donald Trump sat in the Oval Office and declared his burning desire to be a dictator. Then he sent the National Guard to Chicago to distract from the Epstein files and the Trump-torn economy.

And then he personally insulted Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

“He ought to spend more time in the gym, actually. The guy is a disaster.” — Donald Trump

Does…does Donold own a mirror?? Because this is projection at its finest. Trump is the disaster. His hands are sickly. His cankles look like they’re about to pop.

The Grim Reaper haunts him at every turn! He desperately insists he’s 224 pounds but only his special MAGA cult doctor gets to weigh him. For Donald to think he can mock anyone, especially as it pertains to the subject of obesity, is just sad.

But his insults are just another distraction. The real story is what he’s planning. Chicago crime has been going down. Murders are down by about thirty percent, shootings by nearly forty percent, homicides down by as much as half depending on the data source.

But none of that matters. Tangerine Palpatine pretends the city is a war zone because he’s setting a trap. He dreams of gang members shooting at troops, of one bloody moment caught on TV, of having his excuse to impose martial law. Forsooth, President Pedophile will stop at nothing to escape consequences for his many crimes.

Thankfully, Governor Pritzker isn’t having it. He called this out for what it is.

“What President Trump is doing is unprecedented and unwarranted. It is illegal. It is unconstitutional. And it is un-American.” — J.B. Pritzker

Donald wanted an invite, but J.B. told him to fuck off.

“Mr. President, do not come to Chicago. You are neither wanted here nor needed here.” — J.B. Pritzker

And he drove the point home even further, calling this out as a fascist power-grab.

“This is not about fighting crime. This is about the President and his complicit lackey, Stephen Miller, searching for ways to lay the groundwork to circumvent our democracy, militarize our cities, and end elections.” — J.B. Pritzker

Amen to that, Governor Pritzker!

I am confident that Governor Pritzker will find ways to shut the whole thing down. So let me speak plainly. I bless J.B. Pritzker today. For calling the antichrist’s bluff. For refusing to normalize authoritarian nonsense. For telling America’s Hitler to go to hell.

Democracy is not defended by sitting still or playing along or “seeing how it goes.” It is defended by passionately fighting for it.

May his courage spread like wildfire in dry grass. Because we need more people like Pritzker drawing the line, reminding the world what real leadership looks like.

Love,

God

