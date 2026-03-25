Dear Humans,

Donald Trump said James Talarico “insulted Jesus.” And of course, if anybody has insulted Jesus, it’s Donald Trump.

Talarico’s response had so much fire and wit that wherever Donald is right now, surely there smoke is coming out of his ears from where his brain used to be.

Let’s watch James Talarico smite President Epstein together!

WATCH:

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Love,

God