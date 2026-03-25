Letters from God

Letters from God

16 Comments

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Tracy Kohlbeck's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck
1h

I absolutely LOVE James Talarico and hope he helps finally flip Texas blue. We need Jasmine Crockett still in there too though, so hopefully she runs for another seat somewhere.

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Aimi's avatar
Aimi
2h

Amen! Praise Jesus with his rainbow sash 😍

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