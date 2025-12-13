Letters from God

Letters from God

Dec 13

We know what trump is capable of, we are seeing it play out in real time. What we don't know, is what Juvie Vance is capable of, when he ascends to the golden toilet. Will Vance continue to allow Vought to run the oval office? Does he have a bunch of new ass eaters lined up to replace trump's cabinet? Will Vance continue the make believe war that trump is itching to start with Venezuela? Until trump drops dead, we won't know any of these answers. Will it get worse under Vance? The GOP always finds a way to go lower.

Dec 13

The spectre looming over the Indiana Republicans' spine against Sleepy Donald is the former Governor who began his political career as a conservative talk radio host in the Hoosier State: Mike Pence. Sending his replacement, Jamie Hamel, err, Vice President JD Vance to Indiana several times amounted to insult to injury. Another hilarious misstep by Trump's gang of fools.

