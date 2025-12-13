Dear Humans,

Bless Indiana for defying Trump this week! They refused his election rigging plot and his threats. He’s not taking his latest humiliating defeat well.

Nothing delights the LORD more than watching stupid Donold’s grip on power chip and shatter.

1. Indiana Said No And The Spell Cracked

Lo, in case thou missed it, here’s what happened.

Donald knows he’s deeply unpopular and polling at 31%. He’s terrified of the midterm bloodbath coming in 2026, because then he will be investigated for the many crimes he’s committed just in the last 11 months alone. Therefore, he desperately wants to gerrymander every state and rig the midterms to protect himself.

This is why he ordered the Indiana GOP to redraw the maps. When they said no, he insanely threatened to pull all federal funding and primary every single one of them, whether they supported the gerrymander or not.

Left with no choice by the demented tyrant, Indiana Republicans chose to say “fuck you, Donald.” As a result, Indiana will not destroy democracy to save Trump in 2026.

And so that’s why when I went to write this, I saw that total loser Donald had just posted another melt down and swore revenge at 1am in the morning.

2. The Leaks Are Everywhere Now

Let God recap the joyous news of Donold’s impending demise.

He’s hiding his bruised hand and cankles and lying about it.

He gets tested for dementia every week.

He gets MRIs on his brain every week.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is his sworn enemy now!

As many as 20 Republicans are expected to resign in January because they don’t want to be on the Death Star when it blows.

Democrats are poised to pick up as many as 50 seats in the midterms.

Donald is terrified of prosecution by the International Criminal Court.

And yes, God has not forgotten that he publicly said he knows he’s not getting into Heaven. He’s right. I send the Ghost of Christmas Future to spook him every single night.

Justice is coming for him and all of his corrupt goons.

We will not forgive or forget. We are going to defeat these evil bastards. Stick close to God now. We’ve got this.

3. God’s Favorite Memes Right Now

And now for something completely different.

Here are a few of my favorite memes and divine rejoinders today.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God