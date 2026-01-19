Dear Humans,

Lo and behold, Tangerine Palpatine threatened Greenland, so Greenland told him to fuck off with a new red MAGA hat: “Make America Go Away.”

It sold out immediately, because it’s brilliant and funny and they are PISSED.

Bless you, Greenland!

Whether it be Minnesota or Denmark, good people are rising up everywhere in defiance of tyranny.

1. Bless Greenland For Mocking A Weak Man

President Moron threatened to slap 10% tariffs on any country that didn’t support his insane claim over Greenland. This includes Denmark, France, Sweden, the UK, even fucking Finland. He said Greenland should be taken “one way or the other.” He mocked its defenses as “two dog sleds.”

The evil bastard is hell-bent on acquiring Greenland somehow…and you want to know why?

Because he’s mad at Norway for not giving him the Nobel Peace Prize! So he’s going to start World War 3. God shits thee not. Read it and weep.

The Nobel Peace Prize committee clearly made the right choice. The evil bastard just proved their point!

France, the UK, Sweden, and others all immediately told Trump to go fuck himself. France’s Macron said, “Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner.”

Sweden’s Kristersson said, “We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed.”

Denmark stood firm. Canada backed sovereignty. NATO is actively boosting its Arctic presence.

“It’s absurd, isn’t it? It’s a little man who got megalomania, and he’s trying to take the world. He took Venezuela, suddenly, and that’s for Chevron. He’ll take Greenland for minerals. He’s a criminal.” — Stellan Skarsgård

The good news is that the world is rising up against Dictator Donold. They’ve stopped pretending he’s strong and unstoppable.

From Greenland to Paris to Ottawa to Stockholm, leaders are laughing in his face, slapping down his threats, and standing up to him.

They’re coordinated.

They’re funny.

And they’re fucking done with America’s bullshit.

This is a global blowback against that rotting carcass of fear named Donald.

He is going to lose. He’s already losing. .

We’re going to defeat this evil bastard, once and for all.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God