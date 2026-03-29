Dear Humans,

God was so heartened to see how many good people showed up yesterday for the ‘No Kings’ protests. I did my part by blessing the entire USA with sunshine.

If yesterday made you feel less alone and more powerful, that’s exactly what this space is for, and you can help keep it going by becoming a paid subscriber.

Speaking of weather, hey, remember when I made it rain on Trump’s birthday last year? When God literally rained on his parade? Good times.

Bless the over 8 million people who showed up to more than 3,300 events worldwide.

Here are some of God’s favorite photos from the big day.

I’m definitely calling him ‘Spraytan’ from now on.

Hey, remember the Epstein files? God remembers. And apparently, so do you.

Nuke them but not this. Never this.

Amen. 🙏

DAMN RIGHT.

In response today, I fully expect Donald to ‘strike back’ by posting another lazy AI video of himself dropping poop bombs on protesters while he drops real bombs on children.

This is heartbreaking. Don’t let anyone forget the evil that Donald and Hegseth have wrought.

Well done, Visibility Brigades!

They say America is the land of the free, and the home of the brave. Well then…bless the free and the brave for marching against the criminal and the corrupt.

Speaking of the Republicans, their CPAC event this weekend was very poorly attended.

Don’t forget how many of you there are. And that you have THE BOSS and GOD on your side.

I hope you have a beautiful day, humans!

Love,

God

P.S. - If you want more of this, more truth, more mockery, more moments where you remember just how many of us there are, join us as a paid subscriber today.