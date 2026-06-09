Letters from God

Letters from God

43 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
13h

I felt sorry for the guy singing the anthem because he sounded pretty good before some idiot put trump on the jumbotron.

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Maria 🇮🇪's avatar
Maria 🇮🇪
13h

Yeah the guy singing was Brilliant. Then trump appeared, and was booed to fuck🤣🤣Pity they gave the auld bastard attention. Shame Knicks lost…trumps fucks up Everything-then falls asleep! What a fuckwit!🤬. Great as ever God💚

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