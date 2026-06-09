Donald is too busy starting WW3 to go to his son’s wedding, but somehow he’s got time for sleeping at the NBA finals.

Dear Humans,

Bless all the people who booed Donald to hell and gone at the Knicks game in New York City last night. Bless you all.

It was glorious. It started as he arrived. Throngs of people in the streets protested Trump and celebrated the Knicks.

Bless the little heart on this post so daddy billionaire accidentally shows Donald’s national humiliation to more people.

The second his evil orange face was shown on the Jumbotron, the boos fell on him like rain.

Much like the rain I will drop on his Celebrate America UFC cage-match / Donald’s 80th birthday party.

BOOOO!!!!!! HAHAHA!

Get fucked, Donald.

Here’s another video of New Yorkers booing the shit out of their psychotic pedophile president. You can really hear the boos in this one.

Up 2-0 in the finals, the Knicks would go on to lose Game 3. I predicted this outcome yesterday during our latest interview with comedian Steve Hofstetter.

I knew Trump’s presence would be too much of a distraction to overcome.

Donald went to the Knicks game and they lost for the first time in over a month.

Because of course they did. Everything he touches turns to shit.

Asked about the boos afterwards, he said it was “amazing, mostly cheers,” which is obviously yet another bald-faced lie from the pit of hell.

Fresh off running away from Kristin Welker because she challenged his election lies, Donald just got booed by everyone in New York.

Bless everyone who booed!

Extra blessings to whoever it was that called him a “cum guzzler.”

Well done! God heard that.

Sincerely,

God

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