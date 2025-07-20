Dear Humans,

Lo, the dam hath broken.

What began with a revolting birthday letter has become an unstoppable flood of evidence being shared all over the world. He can’t contain it. He can’t distract people from it. At long last. Donold is cooked.

1. Bless The Cleveland Burning River Brigade!

In Cleveland, a massive banner over the freeway proclaimed: “GRAB HIM BY THE EPSTEIN FILES.” This random act of defiance is the latest in a growing wave of protests.

2. Bless The Good People of London!

Organizers from groups like Everybody Hates Elon have plastered bus shelters, especially in Nine Elms near the U.S. Embassy, with giant photos of Trump and Epstein ahead of his state visit.

The entire world has gotten OUR message. Never stop talking about Epstein. He hates it more than being called a TACO.

And now the whole world knows how to bring this son of a bitch down.

3. Bless The WSJ’s Response!

Trump is suing The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch over publishing his revolting 2003 birthday letter to Epstein.

Here’s their response:

“We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit.”

Bless the rebellious souls all over the world for trolling Donold over Epstein! He hates it.

4. Bless Stephen Colbert!

The top political comedian in the USA is getting fired for daring to tell the truth about the president.

God bless Stephen Colbert for always being there all these years.

Stephen told the brutal truth about corporate media when it mattered the most. God has never been more proud of him.

Let his courage be a reminder: The comedians are heroes of the rebellion.

They’re the ones telling the truth, even when it’s dangerous. And they’re the ones getting silenced for it.

That’s why I want to grow this operation. Hire more people. Build the kind of divine media machine they can’t cancel or ignore.

And I want to do it with you.

This isn’t a newsletter. This is your movement.

Are you with Me? No, seriously…are you with Me?? Because I’m with you. Every post. Every blessing. Every smite.

