Dear Humans,

Lo, today is the ICE OUT protest, a national “shut it down” day after ICE agents executed ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Normal people are done pretending this is normal. So they’re doing the one thing folks can still do in an empire run by fascist cowards: refusing to cooperate!

Some folks can walk out. Some can march. Some are stuck at work or home and all they can do is not spend, and push back against the lies. That still counts.

Forsooth, in a country this rigged, even a tiny “nope” is an act of rebellion. And as we all know, rebellions are built on nope.

It’s only been 6 days since the cold-blooded murder of Alex Pretti, and the fascists are still twisting themselves into contortions to explain it all away.

Behold, the double standards in the USA are out of control.

But also, God may possibly now have a little crush on the lady in the picture below who spray-painted the words ‘FUCK ICE.’ Bless her!

The fascists are vomiting out every false, nonsensical, illogical, unethical, and frankly idiotic argument in the book, as they always do.

Thankfully, there are always brilliant helpers out there to dunk on Donold’s paid influencers (such as Mr. Eagle Man here).

“May have been wrong,” says Kristi Noem, after seeing the horrific poll numbers for her masked murder squad filled with J6 proud boy pedophiles.

National Shutdown Day doesn’t mean you have to chain yourself to a fridge to stop ICE or go on a hunger strike for the Epstein files.

Maybe it just means you don’t give Amazon a dime today.

Seriously.

Take a day off from shopping, Chet.

That hilarious double-sided dildo / baseball bat you’ve been eyeing will still be there tomorrow.

Do what you can, okay? Just try.

If you’re resisting in any way at all, however small it feels, bless you.

Love,

God