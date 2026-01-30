Letters from God

Letters from God

39 Comments

User's avatar
Markabaddon's avatar
Markabaddon
Jan 30

Hi GOD, Mark here reporting again from the front lines in MN. There are hundreds of businesses that are shutting down in the twin cities today and I hope people across the nation follow our lead for a day of economic shutdown.

For the first time this week, it was pretty quiet last night. Sure, we had one interesting encounter with ICE in a parking lot where we were boxed in for a minute, other observers arrived, and they left but that does not even bother us any longer.

My worry is that things are gearing up for a busy weekend. The weather will warm up a bit and that could allow for more raids. I can confirm that the LRAD sonic system was deployed in Minneapolis earlier this week, I know someone who was caught in the blast. I believe this may be the fist time a military weapon like that was used on peaceful protestors

We all gotta stick together on this as not matter what Tom Homan said, there is no discernable drawdown. The fight continues

Reply
Share
5 replies
Murray's avatar
Murray
Jan 30

Dear God & fellow travelers,

Watching the Administration's attempt to splain away their BS reminds me of the joke about a cat that ate a whole box of Exlax and six cats had to race behind him to cover the shit...

Gonna bake some cookies for the neighbor boy (and us) and do some canning today (everything is in the house).

Peace & Protest!

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture