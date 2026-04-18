Dear Humans,

RFK Jr. got absolutely WRECKED in Congress today.

In this episode of The God Show, God reacts as members of Congress tear RFK Jr. apart over his lies, his deranged comments about Black children, Trump’s obvious instability, the Kid Rock hot tub video, and one of the strangest raccoon penis stories ever told in a hearing.

BEHOLD:

These Christian nationalist freaks think they can lie, cheat, threaten, and humiliate this country forever without consequences.

They can’t.

This is why we’re here.

Love,

God

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