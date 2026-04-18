Bless Every Congressperson Who Humiliated RFK Jr.
He got cooked.
Dear Humans,
RFK Jr. got absolutely WRECKED in Congress today.
In this episode of The God Show, God reacts as members of Congress tear RFK Jr. apart over his lies, his deranged comments about Black children, Trump’s obvious instability, the Kid Rock hot tub video, and one of the strangest raccoon penis stories ever told in a hearing.
BEHOLD:
These Christian nationalist freaks think they can lie, cheat, threaten, and humiliate this country forever without consequences.
They can’t.
This is why we’re here.
Love,
God
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Unfortunately, mental illness is not taken seriously in America.
I am listening to it right now, and it is so horribly painful to listen to him! He should take a lesson from Pam Bondi how to evade questions; not that she was particularly graceful! I can’t find my remote, please God, shut this TV off!