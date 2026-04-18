Letters from God

Letters from God

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Stan hasegawa's avatar
Stan hasegawa
1h

Unfortunately, mental illness is not taken seriously in America.

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Brigit's avatar
Brigit
1h

I am listening to it right now, and it is so horribly painful to listen to him! He should take a lesson from Pam Bondi how to evade questions; not that she was particularly graceful! I can’t find my remote, please God, shut this TV off!

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