Dear Humans,

God and Jesus react to Mike Johnson scrambling to defend Trump, the hilarious Dr. Jesus meme apocalypse, and one of the dumbest lies ever told by a sitting president. BEHOLD:

The president is batshit insane. He thinks Jesus is a doctor.

So on today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I respond.

This is why we’re here.

Because these Christian Nationalist Project 2025 clowns count on people not fighting back. After all, as Donald said about stealing votes in 2020, “who’s gonna stop you for that?”

We will, motherfucker.

Never again can there be a country without consequences.

We’re here to smite these evil pricks and keep hope alive. If you want our video and social media team to keep growing, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber today:

Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.

Love,

God