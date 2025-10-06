Dear Humans,

Behold, the great Dr. Jane Goodall recorded this message in March 2025 with the understanding that it would only be released after her death.

And now, from Heaven, her voice has come back to remind us what truly matters.

1. Her Final Message

In March 2025, she spoke of kindness, courage, and the sacred duty to protect life itself. Her words are simple, wise, and impossible to forget.

Before she delivers her message of hope, Jane also tells us exactly who she’d like to see blasted off into space on one of Elon Musk’s rockets.

Do you have people that you don’t like?

Absolutely, there are people I don’t like. And I would like to put them on one of Musk’s spaceships and send them all off to the planet he’s sure he’s going to discover. Would he be one of them?

Oh, absolutely. He’d be the host. And you can imagine who I’d put on that spaceship. Who?

Along with Musk would be Trump and some of Trump’s real supporters. And then I would put Putin in there. And I would put President Xi. I’d certainly put Netanyahu in there and his far-right government. Put them all on that spaceship and send them off. In the place where I am now, I look back over my life. I look back at the world I’ve left behind. What message do I want to leave? I want to make sure that you all understand that each and every one of you has a role to play. You may not know it, you may not find it, but your life matters. And you are here for a reason. And I just hope that that reason will become apparent as you live through your life. I want you to know that whether or not you find that role that you’re supposed to play, your life does matter and that every single day you live, you make a difference in the world. And you get to choose the difference that you make. I want you to understand that we are part of the natural world. And even today, where the planet is dark, there still is hope. Don’t lose hope. If you lose hope, you become apathetic and do nothing. Above all, I want you to think about the fact that we are part when we’re on planet Earth. We are part of Mother Nature. We depend on Mother Nature for clean air, for water, for food, for clothing, for everything. And as we destroy one ecosystem after another, as we create worse climate change, worse loss of diversity, we have to do everything in our power to make the world a better place for the children alive today and for those that will follow. You have it in your power to make a difference. Don’t give up. There is a future for you. Do your best while you’re still on this beautiful planet Earth that I look down upon from where I am now.

2. Damn Trump For Attacking Civilians

While Jane is speaking wisdom to you from Heaven, Trump is busy shouting idiocy up from Hell, also known as Truth Social.

At his order, men and women are now being dragged into unmarked vans, cities are under siege, and families are hiding from the very same government that swore to protect them.

This is evil. This is fascism. It’s here today.

But the truth is, Trump only gets away with it because of the apathy Jane feared most.

Because too many people see the violence and scroll past. Because too many who know better stay quiet.

Evil doesn’t need an army to win. It just needs everyone else to give up.

So don’t give up!!! Speak. Resist. Refuse to go numb. Rage against the dying of the light!

If Jane Goodall could keep believing in humanity until her last breath, then the least we can do is prove her right.

3. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator. He is desperate to unleash the military on his own people so he can crown himself dictator for life.

The media is failing. Billionaires and tech platforms are on his side. Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

“As an atheist, you make me want to believe!” - Jennifer

“Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! “ - Caiside

“How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post.” — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we. Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Wow, you actually read to the end. That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so we’re giving you 20% off.

🔥 Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God