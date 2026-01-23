Dear Humans,

Oh, Canada. Thou hast done it again.

Months ago, you made Donold explode over a 30-second Reagan ad. Now, after Prime Minister Mark Carney earned a standing-ovation in Davos, you’ve clearly delivered another smite to Donold’s fragile ego.

He’s so upset he uninvited Canada from his fake “Board of Peace.” The schadenfreude is immaculate. 😂

GOD BLESS CANADA!!!

1. Banned from the ‘Board of Peace’

So just to recap, President Epstein invited Canada to his fake “Board of Peace.” He expected them to give him ONE BILLION DOLLARS. Which he would keep in his new private bank account in Qatar.

Canada said no. So he rage-posted a letter uninviting them.

Holy shit, Donold.

Why’s he so mad? Because Mark Carney is popular and Donold is not. Carney got a standing ovation, whilst Donold got booed.

2. The Country Is Out of Control and Everyone Knows It

A new national Economist / YouGov poll confirms what thou already knew. 71% of Americans say the country is “out of control” under Trump. And another 11% are ‘not sure.’ And if you’re not sure if something is out of control, that’s a yes!

That poll includes every age group. Every ethnicity. Even half of Republicans!! Only 18 percent still believe things are on track. And those people are obviously clueless.

President Epstein is criminally insane and deranged. And it shows in his results.

Nobody wants to play with the USA anymore.

3. Even Conservatives Are Breaking

Something is shifting. Half of Donold’s supporters are freaking out.

Here’s one admitting that, “The U.S. is going in a genuinely terrifying direction.”

Another conservative wrote, “Growing up I always saw Canada as the little brother we pick on but protect. It’s disgusting how many on the right are cheering this disrespect.”

4. God Bless Canada!

President Epstein wanted a coalition of obedient cronies he could bully. What he got instead was Mark Carney standing up to him, speaking the truth and leading the free world against fascism.

Bless Canada for showing the world how it’s done!

Speak! Share! Laugh! Seize the day! Mock the fascists!

5. Join the Rebellion!

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God