Dear Humans,

Lo, Billie Eilish only had to say one sentence at the Grammys.

One.

And immediately racists, billionaires, and the Professional Explainers Class began shrieking like someone just reminded them that Trump is in the Epstein files over 38,000 times (and growing).

“No one is illegal on stolen land.”

That’s the sentence making racist heads explode all over the USA.

Billie Eilish is fucking right.

1. Bigots Can’t Handle The Truth

Verily, it’s everywhere this week.

While sane people are focused on murderous dictator Donald’s declaration that he wants to takeover the counting of votes in blue states, your racist family members and long lost high school acquaintances are all absolutely losing their shit on Facebook over pop superstar Billie Eilish.

Suddenly there are op-eds all over corporate media explaining why the concept of historical property ownership matters more than genocide. Very serious essays whose entire argument is:

Yes, the land was stolen.

Yes, awful things happened.

But it was a long time ago, so please stop being rude about it.

LOL. This is literally their defense, I shit thee not.

According to this ‘logic,’ history has a statute of limitations. Wait it out long enough and you can steal as much land as you want.

Then Kevin O’Leary shows up and says Billie should shut up and entertain.

They want liberal celebrities to be quiet. Meanwhile, they’ve made Donald Trump president, who hires people like Dr. Oz and Linda McMahon.

More than that, they want YOU to be quiet. And if you don’t be quiet about their evil in the past, present and future, they will bury you on their golf course.

Billionaires get opinions.

You get silenced.

If you want to see what that system looks like when it runs uninterrupted, go read the Epstein files.

2. Thou Shalt Speak Up!

So here’s the commandment.

Thou shalt speak up.

They are never more alive than when we are quiet. There is nothing they want more than for truth to be silenced, so they can flood the world with lies. The fascist pedophiles want to rewrite history and make themselves the good guys.

Thou shalt not let them silence you, or us, or anybody.

Bless Billie Eilish for telling the truth.

Bless everyone who refuses to shut the fuck up.

3. Join God's Rebellion

Donold's supporters don't care if they lose their jobs or their freedom or anything as long as he is performatively 'owning the libs.' That's how much they have been taught to hate you.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

“I support your work to help me stay sane. I love your political satire since I no longer have a country I can call my own. Never thought that I would find myself living in a freaking autocracy.” — Tom

“I support as many truth tellers as I can and God is the truthiest out there!” - Angela

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God