Dear Humans,

Lo and behold, Democrats secured a major win in Virginia! And AOC tore RFK Jr. into shreds. You love to see it.

1. BLESSINGS

Bless AOC, who ripped RFK, Jr. a new anus before, during and after a hearing on Tuesday.

God hopes this brilliant and brave individual runs for president soon.

This is God’s favorite picture.

It’s very New York.

She’s like, “Hey JFK Jr., I’m walking here! Go fuck your mother!”

And lo, bless the voters in Virginia who approved a redistricting measure backed by Democrats yesterday.

This measure will add 4 more Dem. seats that could decide who controls Congress.

President Barack Obama celebrated the news online. It does your heart good.

King Donald the Idiot started this gerrymandering fight, and now he’s getting his ass handed to him on a golden platter.

He has to pay back the tariffs he stole and he’ll never win the Peace Prize.

And there’s a new poll by American Research Group that shows Trump’s popularity has fallen all the way to 32%.

32!

THIRTY-TWO PERCENT.

2. SMITES

And now it’s time to smite!

First, smite Tucker Carlson, for thinking he can just apologize for foisting Trump on the world and move on with his life.

God is not impressed. God is not swayed. God is enraged.

God remembers all the evil you hath done and said for Tangerine Palpatine.

So you can stuff your sorry’s in a sack, mister.

God knows you’re still a white supremacist psychopath who will probably support Nick Fuentes for president next.

Get fucked, Tucker.

Second today, smite Iran’s Lego videos.

While they’ve gone mega-viral for repeatedly (and accurately) calling Donald a pedophile to the world, God must smite their nonstop use of AI.

We get it. You know how to use AI prompts, keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, and drive Donald so insane his aides lock him out of meetings.

But what else do you got?

How about giving the A.I. a rest?

Maybe try sock puppets? Or perhaps a ventriloquist dummy? That could be fun. Think about it, Iran.

3. How To Give Donald The Middle Finger

Pete Kegsbreth is quoting Pulp Fiction as the Bible, RFK, Jr. eats raccoon penis, and Trump keeps using war to milk the markets.

No one is coming to save us. We have to save ourselves.

That means supporting the voices he can’t control. The comedians. The satirists. The journalists. The people telling the truth when no one else will.

Letters from God is divine comedy with a mission. Every post is a middle finger to fascism and a lifeline for people who still believe in truth and laughter.

We are also expanding into other realms. Our YouTube has grown to 16k in just a few short weeks, and we have already booked top journalists, comedians, and congressional candidates to be on The God Show.

We’re building something real over here. The YouTube is growing fast, and your support helps us hire more editors and creatives to put more truth and comedy into the world.

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He’s trying to silence the comedians. Flip him the bird today.

Love,

God