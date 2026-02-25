Dear Humans,

Now it’s time for thy daily dose of divine schadenfreude.

Bless Al Green for confronting Donald with his racism right to his stupid face.

As Donald waddled by, Al Green held up a sign that says “BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES!”

That sign is referencing the horrifyingly racist AI video President Convicted Felon Trump posted about beloved former president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama just a week ago.

Al Green held his sign up just as Donald walked by, and Congressman Steve Scalise angrily pushed it down.

Heaven forbid a racist fascist child rapist ever gets confronted with his crimes against humanity, morality and reason!

Al Green got thrown out last year too. Absolute legend.

Why don’t Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries EVER exhibit classic leadership like Al Green does? Why must they always downplay heroic resistance as folly? Have they not read any history? Why do they think Donald Piggy deserves an ounce of civility, after all the evil he’s done in just the last year alone?

God must also Bless Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib for reminding the world that Donald has already gotten several American citizens murdered.

It is supremely important to show the world that we are not afraid of The Guardians of Pedos, AKA, the GOP.

Therefore, bless the people calling out Donold right to his big ugly face! 👍

Keep sticking it to these damn fascists!!

Love,

God

