Letters from God

Letters from God

38 Comments

User's avatar
Rosanna Tufts's avatar
Rosanna Tufts
1d

Hey God, what drugs, and how high a dosage, do you think Chump was jacked-up on, to deliver that bad-dress?

Reply
Share
2 replies
davin cleary's avatar
davin cleary
1d

There have always been signs that clump is racist and the FBI report from the 90s shows he is also a rapist

Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture