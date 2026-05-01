Dear Humans,

Lo, Scott Jennings tried to do his usual smug Republican war-pundit routine on CNN, and Adam Mockler turned his brain into soup on live TV.

1. Bless Adam Mockler For BREAKING Scott Jennings’ BRAIN On Live TV

2. Trump HUMILIATES Himself With “Fat” Joke

Also today, we watched Donald get asked whether he should wear a bulletproof vest after multiple assassination attempts, only for him to basically say, “But what if I look chubby?” which is a sentence so vain it should come with bronzer and a mirror.

3. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

May 5, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Michaela Barnett

May 6, 2pm ET: Ellie Leonard

May 7, 2pm ET: Henry Rollins

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke

4. God Bless You

Bless you all for reading our posts. And liking our posts. And watching our videos. And liking our videos! Whew! It can all be a lot to keep up with.

But it’s important that we do. The fascists want to lull us to sleep. Thankfully, God doesn’t sleep.

God bless you. Without your help and support, this progressive and hilarious form of God and Jesus would not exist.

We have only just begun.

Love,

God

5. Join The Rebellion!

God and Jesus are busting their asses day in and day out.

Are you with us?!?

Because we are with you.

Every live, every video, every letter, every post.

God knows most people will look away, but not you.

We need your help to smite these maniacs and send them back to hell.

Join our team today as either a free or paid subscriber. It helps and it matters!