Letters from God

Letters from God

5 Comments

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Stan hasegawa's avatar
Stan hasegawa
2h

You made me laugh today when you teased Jesus. Jesus should bring Judas as his special guest one day.

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
2h

It's not the bullet proof vest, it's the big macs.

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