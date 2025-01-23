Dear Humans,

Yesterday, we witnessed Bishop Mariann Budde stand firmly against Donold’s fragile ego. After calling out his blatant hypocrisy in her powerful sermon, Donold demanded an apology, like the whiny, snotty little baby he is.

Her response?

1. Budde’s Righteous Stand: “I Am Not Going to Apologize”

In an interview with Time, Bishop Budde made it crystal clear that she wouldn’t back down.

“My faith compels me to stand up for truth, justice, and love—even when it means defying powerful figures who seek to distort it,” she declared. “I am not going to apologize.”

Good for her! Apologize for asking for mercy for the vulnerable? Yeah, right. Give God a damn break. Budde’s defiance is a reminder of what spiritual leadership should look like: fearless, compassionate, and unwilling to bow to tyrants.

2. The Fox News Freakout

Predictably, the MAGA media machine went into overdrive. On The Ingraham Angle, 'Pastor Lorenzo Sewell labeled Budde a “heretic” for daring to preach love, mercy, and compassion.

“She should never be allowed to preach the message of Jesus,” Sewell said, “because she is not even talking about Jesus.”

A bishop preaches love and mercy, and this offends the people who claim to follow Christ? Apparently, the words of Jesus are now radical leftism. Forever it hath been so. Who knew? Sewell needs to get off Fox News and repent.

3. Donold’s Tantrum: The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

Oh, Donold. First, you couldn’t handle the cold at your own inauguration. Now, a sermon has you crying into your McNuggets. This is the self-proclaimed “alpha male”? He demands apologies like a toddler demands snacks, throwing a tantrum whenever someone bruises his paper-thin ego.

What a whiny, snotty little baby. Wait till he hears what Jesus thinks of him.

4. God’s Final Word

Donold, thou art the whiniest, smallest man who ever lived. First, thou couldst not handle the cold; now thou canst not handle a bishop’s sermon. Thy fragile ego doth demand apologies like a toddler demands snacks—but lo, thou shalt not receive one.

To my children: emulate Bishop Budde. Stand against tyranny with courage and conviction. If everyone had the bravery to confront evil as she did, this country would shine as a beacon of justice—and the snowflakes would melt.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God