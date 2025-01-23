Letters from God

Letters from God

38 Comments

User's avatar
Jenn C's avatar
Jenn C
Jan 23, 2025

Nothing pisses fake Christians off more than real Christians preaching the actual values that Jesus taught.

Reply
Share
Beth Dragonfly's avatar
Beth Dragonfly
Jan 23, 2025

I will never apologize for being a kind caring human being. I will never apologize for pointing out the emperor has no clothes, no intelligence nor ethics or morals.

If you ever need to raise your prices to be heard. Count me in at whatever the cost

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture