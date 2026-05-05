Letters from God

Letters from God

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Mark Carpenter's avatar
Mark Carpenter
23m

I’m an actual, practicing Lutheran (ELCA) Christian — the non-MAGA, non Christian Nationalist kind — and I truly appreciate the work you do holding Trump, and MAGA, and Christian Nationalists accountable.

And you are so damn funny the way you go about it, too! ❤️

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Bernadette Jaroch-Hagerman's avatar
Bernadette Jaroch-Hagerman
25m

Best subscription I pay for! Thank you, so much!

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