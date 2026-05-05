Dear Humans,

Lo, Jeff Bezos tried to enjoy his little billionaire prom and got a RUDE FU***ING AWAKENING.

1. Bless these Amazon workers!

Today Jesus and I watched Amazon workers crash the Met Gala, Chris Smalls call out Bezos, and workers hold their own, much cooler gala.

“If we built it, we can tear it down.” - 72-year-old Amazon worker Mary Hill

Can I get a freaking amen?!

2. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

May 6, 2pm ET: Ellie Leonard

May 7, 2pm ET: Henry Rollins

May 8, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Michaela Barnett

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke

3. God Bless You

Bless you all for reading our posts. And liking our posts. And watching our videos. And liking our videos! Whew! It can all be a lot to keep up with.

But it’s important that we do. The fascists want to lull us to sleep. Thankfully, God doesn’t sleep.

God bless you. Without your help and support, this progressive and hilarious form of God and Jesus would not exist.

We have only just begun.

Love,

God

4. Join The Rebellion!

God and Jesus are busting their asses day in and day out.

Are you with us?!?

Because we are with you.

Every live, every video, every letter, every post.

God knows most people will look away, but not you.

We need your help to smite these maniacs and send them back to hell.

Join our team today as either a free or paid subscriber. It helps and it matters!

Get 20% off for 1 year