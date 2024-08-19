Share

HA-HA!

As the DNC kicks off, Democrats have already scored a win by trolling Trump with that 'PROJECT 2025 HQ' projection on his tower in Chicago.

Another taunt read "Trump-Vance Weird as Hell.'" And another said “Trump-Vance - out for themselves.”

SMITE! SMITE! SMITE!

This was great, but the real action starts tonight. The speakers will include Hillary Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden. The theme of the night is “For The People.”

After all that has happened in the last month, from Joe stepping out of the race and Kamala stepping forward, there’s a lot to recap! And forsooth, there are a lot of details that we still don’t know about what led to that critical decision. As a longtime political observer I’m quite curious to see how they handle it.

The messaging from the Harris campaign has been the best I’ve ever seen Democrats do in a general election. In addition to offering hope and joy, they’re actually fighting back as well, with humor and trolling. And, for once, they are not holding back. I never thought I’d see the day. WILL Tim Walz talk to a couch about JD Vance? God can dream.

I’ll set up a DNC Night One Watch Party thread in the God chat near the start time of 5:15pm CDT, so look for that on your Substack App.

You are part of the story. If you’re as excited as I am, don’t forget to leave a like on this post. And if you’re fired up let God hear you say HELL YEAH!

Leave a comment

JOIN OUR GROWING FLOCK

We’re growing fast, folks! We’re now at 62,000 subscribers!

Every day, I’m inspired by the incredible community we’ve built together. Your support fuels this divine mission, and with your help, we’re bringing more joy, truth and laughter to the world. If you’re ready to take this journey to the next level, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!