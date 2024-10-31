One of our favorite movie stars just gave us a plot twist that we didn’t see coming: Arnold Schwarzenegger has endorsed Kamala Harris!

Arnold is not only a Hollywood superstar, but also the former Republican Governor of California, so this endorsement is a pretty big deal. He knows a thing or two about going from Hollywood to Politics.

He also said he doesn’t do endorsements (Just like The Washington Post!……), so this wasn’t something anyone saw coming.

Arnold’s post was slaying with over 300k likes and 18 million views, hours after posting.

One reason he’s endorsing Kamala is because he is sick of Republicans rejecting election results. He said:

“I want to tune out. But I can’t. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets. To someone like me who talks to people all over the world and still knows America is the shining city on a hill, calling America is a trash can for the world is so unpatriotic, it makes me furious. And I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That’s why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

Why make an endorsement now? The Terminator says he’s sick of how broken Washington is:

“I’m sharing it with all of you because I think there are a lot of you who feel like I do. You don’t recognize our country. And you are right to be furious. For decades, we’ve talked about the national debt. For decades, we’ve talked about comprehensive immigration reform that secures the border while fixing our broken immigration system. And Washington does nothing. The problems just keep rolling, and we all keep getting angrier, because the only people that benefit from problems aren’t you, the people. The only people that benefit from this crap are the politicians who prefer having talking points to win elections to the public service that will make Americans’ lives better.”

Arnold to Republicans:

How We Move Forward

He told his 5 million X followers (Lol! He did this endorsement on Elon’s platform) that the only way we can move forward is by using your vote to eradicate the evil that’s been plaguing America for a decade:

“We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger. That’s enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz. Vote this week. Turn the page and put this junk behind us. And even if you disagree with me, vote, because that’s what we do as Americans.”

But that wasn’t the only big endorsement news today!

Trump Also LOST An Endorsement!

The fallout continues from the horrible Puerto Rico insults at Donold’s MAGA Hate Fest. A Puerto Rican who appeared with Trump a month ago at a campaign event has now RETRACTED his endorsement.

Nicky Jam, a Puerto Rican reggaetón star, said on Instagram that he was pulling his endorsement in light of what occurred last week:

“Never in my life would I have imagined that a month later a comedian would come and insult my country and speak so poorly about my country. For that reason, I'm withdrawing my support for Donald Trump and am stepping aside from any politics. Puerto Rico will be respected."

He joins a growing list of Puerto Ricans including music superstars Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Marc Anthony who’ve endorsed Kamala Harris in the last week.

So that’s two major people who’ve endorsed Kamala, who would’ve typically endorsed Donald (or a Republican). SMITE!

You heard Arnold, dear Humans… GET TO THE CHOPPA! (POLLING PLACE!)

When will they learn?

So many Republicans have endorsed Kamala, it’s mind boggling to think that so many other Republicans don’t realize there is a massive issue with voting for Donold Trump. I thought we put better brains in the heads of humans, but it looks like millions did not get good heads :(

Here’s Arnold and My’s message to this most evil era of the GOP: Hasta La Vista, BABY!

Can I get an AMEN up in here??

HERE IT IS, THY MOMENT OF… WTF LOL?!

HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM JESUSPOOL AND GODVERINE!

