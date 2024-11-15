Dear Humans,

It is with great pleasure that I reveal unto you Project 2029: a progressive blueprint for the future that would create a Star Trek-level paradise for all citizens. Yes, even the morons.

Before we dive in, let me make one thing clear: Yes, this is real. Yes, I’m serious. This isn’t a one-off blog post. This is the launch of a movement—a plan to assemble an army of progressive candidates to fearlessly run on this vision in 2029.

In 1933, FDR’s New Deal lifted America out of the Great Depression with bold, transformative policies that put people first. Now, nearly a century later, we face new challenges: rising inequality, corporate monopolies, climate devastation, and a democracy threatened by disinformation and dark money. Project 2029 builds on that same spirit of hope and progress—but updated for the world we live in today.

Our vision? The exact opposite of the chaotic hell wrought by those Project 2025 weirdos. How are they doing, by the way? Their clown car rolled up, and every last clown got out. From Kristi the Puppy-Killing Clown to Gaetz the Human-Trafficker Clown to RFK the Brain-Worms Clown. It’s been an absolute circus, hasn’t it?

“Hell is empty, and all the devils are here.” - William Shakespeare

Well, guess what? “Heaven ain’t hard to find.” - 2PAC

Imagine a world where healthcare is free for all and billionaires pay taxes. It ain’t no dream, my children—this is Project 2029, and it’s glorious.

Prepare yourselves for a vision of tomorrow where the air is clean, the people are happy, and justice is restored. Here’s what’s in store:

PROJECT 2029

Women's Rights: Equal Opportunity and Protection

Project 2029 stands for the full and equal rights of women. This plank will ensure that women are not only protected but empowered in every area of life. The initiative will:

Guarantee equal pay for equal work and enforce stronger protections against workplace discrimination.

Expand access to reproductive healthcare , including the protection of abortion rights, birth control, and maternal health services.

End violence against women , with comprehensive reforms to improve legal protections, support services, and stronger penalties for offenders.

Ensure women have a seat at the table in all levels of government, business, and leadership, with policies that promote gender equity and representation.

Because women’s rights are human rights—and every woman deserves the freedom, opportunity, and dignity to live her life to the fullest.

$35 Minimum Wage by 2029

No one working full-time should live in poverty. Project 2029 will raise the federal minimum wage to $35 per hour, indexed to inflation, ensuring every worker earns a living wage. Small businesses will receive tax incentives and subsidies to ease the transition, while corporate giants are held accountable for paying fair wages. This isn’t just a pay raise—it’s economic justice for millions of Americans.

Breaking Up Corporate Monopolies

Tired of overpriced cable, internet, and cell phone bills? Project 2029 will break up monopolies in essential services, ending corporate price-gouging and abusive contracts. With strong antitrust reforms, we’ll restore competition, lower prices, and ensure that Americans are treated as people—not profit margins.

Universal Healthcare for All

No more premiums, no more deductibles, no more medical bankruptcies. Project 2029 will establish a single-payer healthcare system that guarantees comprehensive care for every American. Prescription drug prices will be capped, mental health services fully funded, and preventative care prioritized. Healthcare is a human right—and under this plan, it will be treated as such.

Protecting Human Rights for All

Project 2029 champions the equality and dignity of all people, rejecting attempts to use marginalized communities as political scapegoats. This initiative will:

Codify federal protections for LGBTQ+ rights, including access to healthcare, housing, and employment free from discrimination.

Defend the freedom of self-expression, ensuring every person can live authentically without fear of persecution or hate.

Expand civil rights enforcement to hold institutions accountable for discriminatory practices in every aspect of life.

Fund public education campaigns to combat hate and promote acceptance, building stronger, more inclusive communities.

Affordable Housing for Everyone

Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. Project 2029 will repurpose vacant luxury properties into affordable housing, expand rent control protections, and invest in energy-efficient homes. By regulating predatory landlords and prioritizing housing as a human right, this initiative will ensure stability for families and communities across the nation.

Taxing the Billionaires

Extreme wealth is harming America. Under Project 2029, individual wealth will be capped at $999 million, with any excess reinvested into public schools, infrastructure, and community programs. Billionaires didn’t build this country—workers did. This plan ensures that wealth serves the common good, not private greed and corruption.

Supreme Court Reform: Restoring Balance and Accountability

Project 2029 will ensure the Supreme Court is a true reflection of justice, fairness, and democracy. This initiative will:

Implement term limits for Supreme Court justices to prevent lifetime appointments and create a more balanced, accountable system.

Expand the Court to restore balance and ensure the justices reflect the diversity and values of the American people.

Introduce ethics reforms to strengthen transparency and ensure justices are held to the highest standards of accountability, with regular public disclosures of conflicts of interest.

Pass a constitutional amendment that requires justices to recuse themselves from cases where they have a direct personal or financial interest, preventing corruption and bias.

The Supreme Court should serve the people, not political agendas. Project 2029 will restore the integrity of our judiciary and ensure it is a force for justice for all.

Green New Millennium

Project 2029 will end America’s reliance on fossil fuels, investing in solar, wind, geothermal energy to create millions of new jobs. Public transportation will be modernized with high speed rail, food forests will replace wasteful suburban lawns, and every home will run on clean energy. This isn’t just a climate plan—it’s a promise to future generations.

Fighting Disinformation

Disinformation undermines democracy. Project 2029 will combat lies and propaganda by:

Breaking up media monopolies to diversify and democratize information sources.

Funding public fact-checking initiatives that provide accessible, verified information in real-time.

Investing in local journalism to ensure communities have trusted, accountable news sources.

Teaching media literacy in schools and workplaces so Americans can critically evaluate the information they consume.

Rather than relying on tech giants to self-police, Project 2029 puts the power back in the hands of the people. With an informed public, democracy thrives.

Protecting Voting Rights and Ending Dark Money

A fair democracy is one where every voice is heard—not drowned out by corporate dollars. Project 2029 will:

Make Election Day a national holiday to ensure every American has the time and opportunity to vote.

Implement automatic voter registration and expand early voting and mail-in ballot options nationwide.

Overturn Citizens United to end the flood of corporate money in elections and stop billionaires from buying influence.

Fund publicly financed campaigns to level the playing field and ensure elections are decided by people, not profits.

Ban corporate lobbyists from writing legislation and enforce full transparency in political donations.

By protecting voting rights and eliminating dark money, Project 2029 will create a democracy that serves the people—not the highest bidder.

Free Education for All

Education opens doors. Project 2029 will make public colleges tuition-free, cancel student loan debt, and expand vocational training programs to prepare Americans for the jobs of tomorrow. Every person deserves the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed without being crushed by debt.

Strict Gun Control: A Safer America

Project 2029 will enact comprehensive gun control reforms to ensure safety and accountability. It’s time for a system where gun ownership is treated as a privilege that requires extensive vetting and ongoing responsibility. This initiative will:

Require detailed background checks for all gun buyers, including thorough criminal history checks, mental health evaluations, and assessments of any previous violence or threats.

Mandate in-person meetings with local law enforcement to assess the individual’s suitability for gun ownership. This ensures a personal, on-the-record review of every prospective gun owner.

Require a minimum of 20 hours of professional firearm training, which must be completed before any license is granted. This training will focus not only on proper use, but also on the ethics of gun ownership and responsible handling.

Ban all semi-automatic weapons, assault rifles, and high-capacity magazines. These weapons are designed for rapid mass killing and have no place in civilian life.

Institute annual psychological evaluations and mandatory gun registration for all firearm owners, ensuring ongoing safety checks and accountability.

Impose severe penalties for unregistered firearms, with mandatory jail time for possession of unlicensed or improperly stored weapons.

Fund gun violence prevention programs, including mental health services and research into the root causes of gun violence.

This comprehensive approach to gun control prioritizes safety, responsibility, and accountability. Project 2029 will make sure that every person who owns a gun is fully trained, vetted, and prepared to be a responsible member of society.

A Future That Works for Everyone

Project 2029 is more than just policies—it’s a promise to rebuild America on the foundation of fairness, opportunity, and hope. It’s $35 minimum wages, universal healthcare, and affordable housing. It’s breaking corporate monopolies and ending dark money in politics. It’s creating a democracy and economy that work for the people.

Let’s make it happen—together.

If this all sounds good to you, can I get a frigging amen? And hey, if there’s anything I’ve missed, like free tacos, just let me know.

Love,

God

