Dear Humans,

Thank you for joining Me last night to watch the first night of the Democratic National Convention together. As I predicted, they knocked it out of the park—and that was just the beginning.

What was supposed to be the 'boring' night turned into a powerful showcase of talent and unity. The Democrats are absolutely stacked with talent, and this whole week feels like that epic scene in Avengers: Endgame where all the heroes emerge from portals, ready to work together to defeat Thanos. This was more than just a political event; it was a passing of the torch, a moment where the heroes of the past generation honored their service and entrusted the future to the next. It’s not something you see every day.

Now, let's reflect on this quote from last night:

“America, I gave my best to you.” - Joe Biden

As an aging God who has also been giving his best to America for the last 15 years (hey! better late than never!), this quote rocked Me to the core.

Because it wasn't just words; it was a raw, heartfelt truth. Biden's message was the perfect, genuine farewell from someone who has devoted their entire life to serving others. As he spoke, the crowd responded with “We love you, Joe” and “Thank you, Joe.” There wasn't a dry eye in the house. Even I, the Almighty, felt a tear slip down My cheek.

Thanks, Joe. That was one hell of a goodbye.

Joe’s quote got Me thinking about the nature of leadership and of sacrifice. It also got Me thinking about the contrast between Joe’s quote and the many stupid, insane, and horrible things Donald Trump says on any given day. Without much effort at all I remembered a recent lie of his that’s still bothering Me.

“No one died on Jan. 6.” - Donald Trump

And there it is—the difference, laid bare. On one side, you have leaders who pour their souls into the well-being of their fellow human beings, giving everything they have. On the other, you have glib sociopaths who care only about themselves, so detached from reality that they can dismiss the deaths of innocent people—that they personally caused—without a second thought.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris work for the people, whilst Donald Trump works only for himself.

This contrast has always existed throughout history, but today it feels more pronounced than ever. I don’t know, is it Me? It feels like the villains used to be better at pretending to not be villains! They’ve been mask-off for some time now. The Republicans openly hate women. They’re proud of it.

But there are more of us, human. There are more of us. We stand together against the forces of hatred in this moment in time, our moment.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

I'll set up a DNC Night Two Watch Party thread in the God chat, so look for that on your Substack App around start time.

You are part of the story. Please respond and let me know your favorite moment from DNC night one! And if you’re fired up let God hear you say !

