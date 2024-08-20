Letters from God

Letters from God

26 Comments

User's avatar
linda's avatar
linda
Aug 20, 2024

I’ve watch conventions on and off in my life, but last night I watched from beginning to end with a big box of tissues. When President Biden walked out wiping his eyes, that was it for me.

God, he has deep faith. May I say you made a good one in Joe Biden.

Reply
Share
the real pambo's avatar
the real pambo
Aug 20, 2024

THERE ARE MORE OF US. Thanks be to God!

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture