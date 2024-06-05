Share

In a blatant display of digital deception, an AI-generated image of former President Donald Trump smiling at a cookout surrounded by Black supporters has surfaced online. This doctored image is notable not only for its artificial nature but also because it may be the only time in his life that Trump will ever be happy.

“AI Dad looks so happy, just look at him, he’s glowing,” said his son, Donald Trump Jr. “I wish I could make him smile like that. He’s always yelling at me and throwing ketchup at me. Ah well, I better do another kilo of cocaine now to numb the pain.”

Trump, who was recently convicted of a felony, is known for his dour and combative demeanor. The AI image stands in stark contrast to his real-life persona, raising questions about the lengths his supporters will go to craft a favorable image.

"Honestly, I thought something was off with that," said his daughter Ivanka. "I've never seen him look that happy, not even when he gassed those protestors in front of the White House."

The Trump campaign's use of AI to create a happier, more relatable image of the former president is the latest in a series of efforts to manipulate public perception. Recently convicted of a felony, his combative nature has been on full display, much to the dismay of his advisors.

“He’s bat shit crazy and unhinged on a nonstop basis,” said one adviser, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s nice to see him happy for once. Gotta go, he’s got a dirty diaper again.”

Adding to the insanity, Trump supporters have embraced the image as proof of his alleged popularity among Black voters.

“Just look how comfortable Trump is there with the Blacks,” said Fox News host Greg Gutfeld. “He’s got 13 fingers, a halo, and the happiest expression I’ve ever seen on a human being. Clearly, this image proves he’s the Messiah we’ve been waiting for.”

While experts warn that such digital fabrications can have dangerous implications for political discourse and public trust, the photo is being praised by The New York Times, which ran the photo on its front page with the headline “Obviously Fake Image Of Trump With Black Voters Goes Viral; Here’s Why That’s Bad For Biden.”

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the potential for political campaigns to manipulate public perception with misinformation grows ever more dangerous. But one thing remains clear: in a world where AI can generate happiness, even technology struggles to make Trump likable.

