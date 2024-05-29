Aging Stoner With No Qualifications Has Big Opinions On Foreign Policy
"I know what I’m talking about."
In a recent sit-down with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, comedian Bill Maher, a man whose qualifications are limited to hosting a TV show and smoking entirely too much weed, shared more big opinions about subjects with which he has zero expertise.
During the interview, meant to promote Maher’s new book, “Smug Bastard,” Zakaria asked about political science and foreign policy, both subjects that Maher enjoys speaking out of his ass about.
Maher, ever the self-proclaimed expert, responded confidently, saying a bunch more stupid shit that didn’t make any sense to anyone with a fully-functioning brain.
"Listen, I partied with Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion back in the ‘90s, okay? I’m… kind of a big deal. I know what I’m talking about when it comes to the Middle East,” the senior citizen/pot-fiend continued, as if his opinion held the weight of a seasoned diplomat.
Zakaria, trying to steer the conversation, mentioned how some of Maher's fans think he has become "cranky" and "crotchety." The elderly Maher, ever defensive, shot back, attacking young people and feebly attempting to make a coherent point.
“These kids that disagree with me are either terrorists or crazy…or both! It’s so simple!” exclaimed the comedian / expert geopolitical analyst.
In a final desperate attempt to sound relevant, Maher predicted chaos regardless of the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, as if he were the only person in America who had considered such an obvious scenario.
“Aw fuck, shit my pants again,” the aging comedian suddenly declared and left.
The God Pod is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber at $6/month or $60/year.
Saw the title, thought it would be about me, relieved it wasn't. But, yah, Bill Maher, I think the most pressing issue is, why he doesn't have eyebrows. Ok I'll see myself out now.
Used to feel that Maher was progressive and had some funny takes on the issues. Lately he comes off as a grumpy know-it-all! Very domineering to his guests.....talks over them and ridicules their opinions as if his are far superior. Can't stomach watching him any more. Oh, and the whole premise of his "Club Random" is absurd, as is his take on so-called 'woke culture'.