In a recent sit-down with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, comedian Bill Maher, a man whose qualifications are limited to hosting a TV show and smoking entirely too much weed, shared more big opinions about subjects with which he has zero expertise.

During the interview, meant to promote Maher’s new book, “Smug Bastard,” Zakaria asked about political science and foreign policy, both subjects that Maher enjoys speaking out of his ass about.

Maher, ever the self-proclaimed expert, responded confidently, saying a bunch more stupid shit that didn’t make any sense to anyone with a fully-functioning brain.

"Listen, I partied with Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion back in the ‘90s, okay? I’m… kind of a big deal. I know what I’m talking about when it comes to the Middle East,” the senior citizen/pot-fiend continued, as if his opinion held the weight of a seasoned diplomat.

Zakaria, trying to steer the conversation, mentioned how some of Maher's fans think he has become "cranky" and "crotchety." The elderly Maher, ever defensive, shot back, attacking young people and feebly attempting to make a coherent point.

“These kids that disagree with me are either terrorists or crazy…or both! It’s so simple!” exclaimed the comedian / expert geopolitical analyst.

In a final desperate attempt to sound relevant, Maher predicted chaos regardless of the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, as if he were the only person in America who had considered such an obvious scenario.

“Aw fuck, shit my pants again,” the aging comedian suddenly declared and left.

Leave a comment