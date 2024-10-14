Letters from God

Oct 14, 2024

That whole Nazi thing upsets me for a very personal reason. I was a little kid living in Texas. NOT my idea, I was hauled there several times. So, my mom made a friend named Linda. VERY sweet, friendly, just a super person. BUT, she was married to a very creepy cop. I was maybe like seven years old, but he was scary. Long story short, Linda became ill, and died. She was maybe 25 years old? It was very sudden. She was perfectly healthy, and then she died. We went to her funeral, I'd never seen a dead person before. She looked so peaceful, but it was just so WEIRD. After that we went to her home, for a post funeral thing. There were Nazi things like ALL OVER the place. Her husband didn't seem too choked up, he was showing off his Nazi stuff. He remarried about six months later. Basically Nazis are INSANE. And many US military DIED to stop them. That flag and the Confederate flag need to be burned, and shoved up their asses. Seriously. You like Nazis, eat shit, and die. And take that POS DonOLD with you.

Oct 14, 2024

That photo needs to be widely shared.

