Lo, the people have spoken, and verily, they are pissed the fuck off. 83% of Americans disapprove of King Donold’s pardoning his Jan. 6 goon squad, and now his poll numbers are falling faster than a gold-plated toilet in a hurricane. SMITE!

1. Mad Old King Donold

Oh and hey, by the way, even Republican-leaning voters oppose these pardons 70-27%. I’m being serious here.

His overall approval rating is now down to 45%, with a whopping 53% disapproving—the worst for any president at this stage since they started measuring.

57% of Americans already say he is overstepping his authority, and with every desperate move, that number rises.

And lo, in his desperation, Donold has now floated the idea of $5,000 rebate checks to magically go out to every American with money that doesn’t exist, from savings that don’t exist, promised by a conman who very famously doesn’t pay his bills.

62% of Americans say he hasn’t done enough to lower prices—so his solution? A trillion-dollar bribe for the angry plebes. Because as it stands they’re burying Tesla Cybertrucks under mountains of dog shit.

Even Elon’s own AI hates him and Donold.

2. The Rebellion Report

While Donold and his cronies sink deeper into fascist delusion, rebels are fighting back in their own ways.

🔥 Town halls are PACKED with furious voters. In solid red districts, people are screaming Tax the rich! Tax the billionaires! at their elected officials. Even in Trump strongholds, his own supporters are finally realizing he’s only loyal to billionaires.

🔥 Protests are ramping up. Activists and labor unions are coordinating strikes and direct action against his billionaire allies. Elon and his so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” are facing lawsuits and mass opposition as they slash programs Americans actually need. Elon doesn’t seem to be taking it well.

🔥 Even Fox News is panicking. Jesse Watters, the ultimate bootlicker, begged Donold on live TV to stop firing his own supporters.

🔥 Even international leaders are taking shots. After Canada’s hockey team defeated the U.S. 3-2 in the 4 Nations Face-Off final, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taunted Donold, declaring, “You can’t take our country—and you can’t take our game.”

3. God’s Final Word

The rebellion grows. 83% of Americans disapprove of his pardons. His approval rate is crashing.

Meanwhile, town halls are flooded with angry voters, demanding their representatives stand against the billionaire takeover. Workers are walking out. Activists are taking to the streets. Even the corporate media can’t ignore the chaos. No one can.

Keep spreading the truth. Keep turning up the heat. This is working.

4. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God