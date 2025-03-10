Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! Another 3x Trump voter hath found out. Grab your popcorn. It’s for some schadenfreude.

1. God Hath No Pity For Them

They always think it won’t be their face. Jennifer Piggott voted for Trump three times, cheered as he promised to gut the government, and now thanks to DOGE—she’s out of a job. Whoops!

📽️ Behold her lament:

She actually said:

"Nobody that I’ve talked to understood the devastation that having this administration in office would do to our lives."

No idea? Maybe that's because you all had your heads up your asses?

Not only was every single Democrat loudly warning you about what he would do…HE repeatedly told you what he was going to do.

You and your friends are bigoted morons, Jen. Get wrecked.

